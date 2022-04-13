Ex-Gordon & Silber Atty Stole $1.2M From Firm, DA Says

By Stewart Bishop (April 13, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a former equity partner of defunct medical malpractice law firm Gordon & Silber PC for allegedly stealing $1.2 million from his former firm and leaving a trail of lies in an attempt to cover it up. Arthur Cohen, 71, of Westchester County, New York, was hit with a 35-count indictment in New York state court, charging him with grand larceny, tax fraud, offering a false instrument for filing and perjury. Prosecutors say that from 2014 to 2020, Cohen, a senior equity partner and treasurer of Gordon & Silber, used his position to steal funds...

