Australian Appeals Court Says AI Actually Can't Get Patents

By Andrew Karpan (April 13, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A U.S. researcher's international legal crusade to secure a patent for inventions he claims were developed by his computer suffered a resounding blow Wednesday after an Australian appeals court reversed a landmark ruling that he won in a lower court last year on that very issue. The finding from a five-justice panel on the Federal Court of Australia's Full Court was a loss for Missouri researcher Stephen Thaler, whose lawyers in the country had previously succeeded in convincing a Melbourne judge named Jonathan Beach to rule that Thaler could move along with his application for a patent on inventions he says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS