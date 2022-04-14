Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Remembering An Underappreciated Legal Skill — Listening

By James Flynn (April 14, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Recently I was going back and forth with a colleague about training programs for our developing lawyers. This colleague, a respected friend, looked at the list I proudly provided of the various advocacy, writing, presentation and positioning lessons filling our firm's educational schedule, and he responded with the pith of true perception, "Not a word about listening."

I immediately saw the gap that I had not seen only moments before. And, I knew the truth of which Oliver Wendell Holmes — not the former U.S. Supreme Court justice but his father — referenced when he wrote, "It is the province of...

