Uniloc, Apple Say No Do-Over Needed on Seal Decision

By Andrew Strickler (April 14, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Lawyers from Uniloc USA Inc. and Apple Inc., which are on opposite sides of a technology patent fight, found common ground Wednesday in response to a do-over bid at the Federal Circuit from digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation. In a pair of filings, both companies urged the court not to grant EFT's request for a rehearing or en banc review on a question of public access into patent licensing information included in court filings. The briefs come after EFT argued last month for another look by the appellate court, saying that "excessive sealing" in patent cases is undermining a "sacrosanct"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS