New UK Auditors' Code Strengthens Governance Controls

By Ronan Barnard (April 14, 2022, 1:09 PM BST) -- The accountancy regulator has announced plans on Thursday to beef up its regulation of the Big Four audit firms, as it undergoes an overhaul before it is replaced by a new organization with more muscle to tackle "systematic issues" in the sector. The Financial Reporting Council has released the new Audit Firm Governance Code, which will apply to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, KPMG and Ernst and Young and companies on the FTSE 350 exchange. The code will also apply to organizations designated as contributing to the public interest because of their size or nature of their work. The Big Four carry out most...

