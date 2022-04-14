Gov't Urged To Boost Pension Automatic Enrollment Level

By Dawood Fakhir (April 14, 2022, 2:35 PM BST) -- The government should take steps to increase pension contributions to enable people working today to achieve their desired standard of living when they retire, a trade body for the pensions sector said on Thursday. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association suggested reforming the pension plans by increasing the automatic contributions toward retirement savings to 12% of total salary of employees by the early 2030s, up from the current level of 8%. "We have long argued that current contribution levels are not likely to give people the level of retirement income they expect or need," Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy...

