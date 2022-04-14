Marketing Watchdog Bans 'Misleading' Life Insurance Ad

By Martin Croucher (April 14, 2022, 10:47 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s advertising watchdog has banned a YouTube video that it said misrepresented life insurance as a "money-making scheme." The Advertising Standards Authority said that the advert — made by Stillbloom Ltd., a lead generating company that trades as CleverKeith — was misleading to customers. The advert shows a person checking their bank account and seeing a balance of £237,578 ($312,200). A voiceover urges viewers to check the company's website to see whether they too could get "this protection." "We had not seen evidence that consumers could obtain the figure shown in the ad, and considered the claims misrepresented life insurance...

