UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (April 14, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the head of the capital's police service sued by an insurer, an athlete's investment group in trouble and two gambling companies at odds with each other. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Praetura Asset Finance Ltd. v. P S Motors Midlands Ltd. and others A company that provides alternative financing for small and midsized businesses filed a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on April 13 against used car dealer P S Motors Midlands Ltd. and two individuals. Praetura Asset Finance Ltd. is represented by Spratt Endicott...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS