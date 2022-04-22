How Dawn Raid Procedures Differ Since COVID-19

By Strati Sakellariou-Witt, Marc Israel and Paul Citron (April 22, 2022, 3:16 PM BST) -- Competition authorities around the world suspended surprise on-the-spot inspections — dawn raids — for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since summer 2021, the European Commission and several European national competition authorities have fully revived dawn raids across a wide range of sectors. The authorities' investigations focus on traditional cartels and abuses of dominance, as well as a broader range of suspected activity, such as no-poach and wage-fixing agreements. This has been demonstrated by the recent coordinated activity from the EU Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority against the automotive sector in March 2022. It was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS