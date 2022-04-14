Tata Renewable Power Biz Valued At $4.5B For Investment

By McCord Pagan (April 14, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Tata Power said Thursday that BlackRock and Mubadala are investing in its renewable energy business as part of a deal valuing the unit at 340 billion rupees (about $4.45 billion) that was guided by three law firms. Tata Power Co. Ltd., guided by Indian law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said in a statement that the roughly $525 million, 10.53% stake by a BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium that includes Mubadala Investment Co. will help fund the company's growth plans as it aims to increase from 4.9 gigawatts of renewable energy assets to 20 gigawatts over the next five years. BlackRock Real Assets...

