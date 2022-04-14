Legal Tech Co. Filevine Secures $108M Series D

By Steven Lerner (April 14, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Legal work platform Filevine has become the latest legal tech company to haul in a new investment, with $108 million in Series D funding announced Thursday. Private markets firm StepStone Group led the funding with participation from Golub Capital, Signal Peak Ventures and Meritech Capital. Filevine did not disclose its current valuation. "The Series D funding gives Filevine the flexibility to pursue market opportunities within big law, insurance defense, corporate, governmental and nonprofit legal counsel teams and further evolve Filevine's product to meet changing legal demands and an increasingly diverse group of legal professionals and stakeholders (i.e. sales teams who work...

