Payment Tech Firms Battle In Del. Over Merged Fraud Case

By Jeff Montgomery (April 14, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- E-payment venture SwervePay dueled with its buyers Thursday in Chancery Court over motions to dismiss competing fraud, contract breach and related claims arising from the 2020 tie-up, colliding in what Delaware's Chancellor called an "onslaught of issues." The arguments before Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick centered in part on allegations in SwervePay's May 2021 suit accusing the buyers — owners of payment collection business Ontario Systems LLC — of overstating by tens of billions the revenue-producing, serviceable transactions that would be available for processing by SwervePay after the deal. "They knew that [the transactions value] number was completely inaccurate and unreliable,...

