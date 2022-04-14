Canada Settles Challenge Of GFL's Closed Deal For Rival

By Matthew Perlman (April 14, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition enforcer said Thursday it has reached an agreement with GFL Environmental Inc. resolving the concerns raised in a challenge of the waste management company's completed CA$927.5 million ($735.6 million) purchase of a rival. Canada's Competition Bureau said in a statement that enforcers reached a deal with GFL in mediation to fix concerns raised by its purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc. last year. The agreement includes the sale of seven facilities that provide industrial waste services and oil recycling services. The agency said its legal action over the merger has now concluded and enforcers are pleased to arrive "at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS