Dems Focus On Lower Courts After Securing Jackson's Seat

By James Arkin (April 14, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- After celebrating the swift confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrats are pushing to fill as many lower court vacancies as possible in the months before the midterm elections. Party leaders have prioritized filling district and circuit court vacancies since President Joe Biden took office, moving quickly in an effort to counterbalance the hundreds of judges confirmed under former President Donald Trump. In particular, Democrats have highlighted the personal and professional diversity of Biden's nominees, an effort that was capped with the confirmation of the first Black woman and former public defender to the high court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS