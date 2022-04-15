McDonald Hopkins Enters Baltimore With Cybersecurity Attys

By Matt Perez (April 15, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Cleveland-based McDonald Hopkins LLC announced on Thursday its expansion into Baltimore with the hiring of two cybersecurity attorneys from Whiteford Taylor Preston LLP. Member Spencer S. Pollock and associate Kelly Campbell move over to the firm from Whiteford Taylor, along with paralegal Brianna Leonard. The attorneys will join its national data privacy and cybersecurity practice group. The Baltimore office will be McDonald Hopkins' sixth location, working out of the 23rd floor of the Legg Mason Tower in the city's Harbor East neighborhood. McDonald Hopkins ranked as the 269th-largest U.S. law firm on last year's Law360 400 list, with around 150 attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS