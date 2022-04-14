Israeli VC Firm Decries Push For 'Public' Chancery Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 14, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- An investor in several closed funds of Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners should not be able to continue his lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court because he agreed to arbitrate all disputes in New York, the firm's founder and the fund's general partner said Thursday. The real reason the venture capitalist brought the suit in Delaware instead of before the American Arbitration Association was to force public exposure, JVP founder Erel Margalit and JVP Corp. IV Inc., the general partner of the closed funds, said Thursday during oral arguments in Wilmington on a motion to dismiss the case. "They knew they...

