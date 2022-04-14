Ill. Judge Won't OK New Girardi Keese Fee Complaint For Now

By Celeste Bott (April 14, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Thursday he would put off ruling on Edelson PC's bid to file additional claims against ex-Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin until he rules on pending motions for summary judgment and the firm files a separate racketeering complaint in California. Edelson PC is looking to file an amended complaint in its lawsuit seeking the recovery of unpaid fees for its work as the now-bankrupt Girardi Keese's local counsel for certain families that sued Boeing over the October 2018 Lion Air crash, which killed all 189 passengers and crew. The firm says discovery in the...

