NFL Concussion Firm Hit With TRO Bid Over Fees

By Zachary Zagger (April 14, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Balanced Bridge Funding LLC says Mitnick Law Office owes it more than $3 million in attorney fees from the NFL concussion settlement and asked a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to freeze any additional fees likely to be paid out following the removal of controversial race norms in the settlement. Balanced Bridge asked U.S. District Judge Anita Brody — who is overseeing the NFL concussion settlement — to issue a temporary restraining order to preserve legal fees and said Mitnick Law already owes it a $3.2 million arbitration award over an alleged breach of an agreement to fund NFL concussion claims....

