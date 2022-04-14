Blockchain Biz Sends $886M To Stablecoin Foundation

By Elise Hansen (April 14, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Terraform Labs said on Thursday that it "gifted" about $886 million worth of its signature cryptocurrency to the Luna Foundation Guard, the nonprofit that oversees a Terraform stablecoin. Terraform Labs is the company behind the Terra blockchain protocol, which supports technologies such as smart contracts and decentralized finance projects. In particular, Terra can be used to create digital assets known as stablecoins to track the price of any fiat currency, according to its website. Terra boasts a signature "reserve asset," a digital asset called luna, as well as a stablecoin known as Terra or UST, according to its website....

