Denver Jury Gives $41M Verdict In Costa Rica Oil Fight

By Clark Mindock (April 15, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado jury has awarded the Denver-based company GT Resources LLC a $41 million verdict over claims that South Dakota company Black Hills Corp. and its subsidiaries failed to honor a contract over oil and gas concessions in Costa Rica. The three-part verdict was issued Wednesday in a Colorado state court in Denver after a seven-day trial and nearly a full day of deliberations over the claims by GT Resources that Black Hills had violated the duty of good faith and fair dealing when it lost a 2.3-million-acre oil and gas concession in northern Costa Rica near Nicaragua. GT Resources claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS