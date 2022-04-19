Justices, Not Congress, Urged To Police High Court Ethics

By Jack Karp (April 19, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Having Congress mandate ethics rules for the U.S. Supreme Court, as some have urged, could do more harm than good, so the justices would be well served to do a better job of policing themselves, according to experts speaking at a Tuesday panel discussion. The recent controversy over Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to recuse himself from a case involving the January 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — even though his wife, Virginia, had supported efforts to overturn the election results — was at the center of the discussion, "Judicial Ethics in the Modern Era," organized by the Federalist Society....

