Brownstein Adds Experienced Finance Atty In DC

By Adrian Cruz (April 18, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP announced that it hired a veteran attorney with in-house experience at a number of financial trade organizations as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C., office. Leah Dempsey joined Brownstein April 11 after nearly four years with ACA International, a trade group that represents a wide range of entities including debt collectors, creditors, buyers and collection attorneys. She told Law360 on Monday that she decided to join the firm because of her previous experience working with the firm's consumer finance and telecommunications attorneys. "I have seen firsthand through joint efforts with Brownstein, when representing the debt collection...

