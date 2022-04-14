Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Domino's Exec Accepts $1.9M Fine In Insider Trading Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 14, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A former finance executive for Domino's Pizza Inc. has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission insider trading suit alleging he made a dozen illegal trades during a five-year period.

Bernard L. Compton consented to the agreement in Michigan federal court on Wednesday, the day the SEC filed its complaint alleging the trades yielded the 56-year-old Compton $960,697 from April 2015 to July 2020.

The trades covered the time when Compton was program leader of the pizza chain's finance department, a role in which he was responsible for preparing confidential financial reports for senior management regarding...

