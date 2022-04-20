Embracing ESG: Uber Counsel Talks Safety Standards

By Katie Waitzman (April 20, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Katie Waitzman Putting safety principles into action has been one of the highlights of my in-house experience at Uber Technologies Inc. Several years ago Uber's legal team partnered with our U.S. mobility business to undertake a complete overhaul of how we approach women's safety. This included rethinking how we categorize some of the most serious safety incidents reported to the Uber platform, enhancing how we train our safety support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS