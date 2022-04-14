California Bar's Weak Policies Let Off Bad Attys, Audit Finds

By Brandon Lowrey (April 14, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has repeatedly let off attorneys who have been accused dozens of times of stealing from their clients, the state's auditor said in a report released Thursday, pointing to weak policies that often keep patterns of serious misconduct secret and unpunished. The report cited the bar's handling of one unnamed attorney who has been regularly accused of refusing to turn over files or settlement funds to clients, racking up at least 165 complaints since 2014 without ever being publicly disciplined. The bar closed many of the cases after sending the lawyer private, nondisciplinary letters that kept the allegations...

