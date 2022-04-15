Uber Can't Dodge $91M Arbitration Bill On Appeal

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 15, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Uber can't halt a multimillion-dollar payment to the American Arbitration Association, a New York appellate panel has held, affirming a state judge's denial of preliminary injunctive relief because the company had "failed to establish a likelihood of success on the merits for any of its claims." A four-judge panel of the New York Appellate Division's First Department, in a unanimous affirmation on Thursday, turned away Uber Eats' bid to enjoin the AAA from issuing any more invoices to the company for arbitration costs, ruling that the company should pay its bill after it could not show how it would be successful...

