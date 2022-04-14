9th Circ. Judge Wants Ex-Clerk Appointed If She Steps Down

By James Arkin (April 14, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit Judge Johnnie B. Rawlinson is considering taking senior status and is hoping to see a former clerk appointed as her successor if she moves into semi-retirement, the court confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. Judge Rawlinson, the first Black woman to serve on the Ninth Circuit, was appointed by former President Bill Clinton more than two decades ago and confirmed by voice vote in the Senate. She told The Nevada Independent, a local news organization, that she could continue her service for years to come but would like to see Berna Rhodes-Ford, a former clerk, as her replacement if she...

