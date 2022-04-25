Law360 (April 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Health Care Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Health Care Editorial Advisory Board are: George B. Breen, Epstein Becker Green George Breen chairs Epstein Becker Green's national health care and life sciences practice. He represents health care systems, manufacturers, and suppliers in government investigations; defends cases brought under the False Claims Act and other state and federal fraud and abuse laws; and counsels clients on reimbursement and compliance issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS