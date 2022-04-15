Up Next At High Court: Miranda Warnings, Invalidated Rules

By Jimmy Hoover (April 15, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court begins its final oral argument session of the term this week with technical legal questions facing nuclear cleanup workers and a veteran pursuing disability claims, as well as a circuit split over whether cops can be sued for not reading suspects their Miranda rights. The Supreme Court will hear five cases the week of Monday, April 18. The courtroom will once again be closed to the public, with only the justices, court staff, attorneys and journalists in attendance. Here are three cases to keep an eye on. Nuclear Cleanup Case: Moot or Ripe? The court on Monday...

