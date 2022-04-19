Sidley Partners Say Global Challenges Won't Stifle PE Activity

By Benjamin Horney (April 19, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The market for mergers and acquisitions is being disrupted by issues like Russia's war in Ukraine, global inflation and a heightened regulatory environment, but private equity deal making and fundraising activity remain robust, and the industry's global growth shows no sign of slowing, the co-leaders of Sidley's M&A and PE group told Law360 in a recent interview. Dan Clivner Brian Fahrney Dan Clivner and Brian Fahrney, co-leaders of the global M&A and private equity group at Sidley Austin LLP, have been advising clients on deal- and private equity-related matters for more than 40 years combined. Clivner is also managing partner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS