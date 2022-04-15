Pot Co. Sues Grow Lights Co. After System Went Up In Smoke

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 15, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington state cannabis grower is suing the company that made its grow lights, claiming its Spokane Valley facility went up in smoke because of defects that caused the lights to catch fire. In a suit filed in December and removed to federal court in Spokane on Thursday, the grower, Phat N Sticky LLC, claimed that in September 2019, the "Master's Pursuit: Grower's Choice" style of lights it purchased from defendant Top Shelf LED Inc. "self-ignited and/or imploded and/or exploded." According to Phat N Sticky, the subsequent fire caused "devastating damage to the premises and equipment and the equipment and products...

