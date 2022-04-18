Fla. Gov. Announces 7 Judicial Appointments

By Madison Arnold (April 18, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Seven new judges across the state of Florida will soon take the bench after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced their appointments. The new judges will include one to the First Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Broward County Court and two to the Palm Beach County Court, the governor's office said in a news release last week. Judge Amy Brodersen of Pensacola, Florida, was selected to serve on the First Judicial Circuit Court. She will fill a vacancy created by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS