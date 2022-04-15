La. Insurers Face Over $750K In Fines For Hurricane Wrongs

By Josh Liberatore (April 15, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's insurance commissioner announced proposed fines totaling $764,750 for five homeowners insurance companies that were found to have violated the state's insurance code following the 2020 hurricane season. The Louisiana Department of Insurance said Thursday that it found 44 instances of noncompliance after conducting targeted market conduct examinations of five insurers between Aug. 27, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the period during which hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta made landfall in Louisiana. The proposed fines range from $43,250 to $250,000 for United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co., FedNat Insurance Co., Maison Insurance Co. and Allied Trust Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS