Crypto Group Says SEC Exchange Proposal Chills Speech

By Elise Hansen (April 15, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposal to change the definition of an exchange would unconstitutionally target the speech of software developers and technologists in the blockchain space, cryptocurrency policy group Coin Center argued. Coin Center submitted comments Thursday on the SEC's proposed rule for alternative trading systems involved in trading government securities. While the rule doesn't explicitly mention cryptocurrencies or decentralized finance, attorneys have warned that some of the definitions in the proposal are so expansive they could pull in players in the digital-asset space. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce similarly warned in a dissenting statement when the rule was announced that...

