Del. Judge Awards $25M In Novel Crypto-Pay Damage Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 15, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- In an apparent first, a Delaware judge has pinned down the value of a normally fluid cryptocurrency for a $25 million breach of contract damage award in a suit filed by a biometric software firm that allegedly encountered cryptic silence after a crypto-consulting job in 2021. Terming the issue "novel" for Delaware, Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace arrived at the award for Diamond Fortress Technologies Inc. and its CEO, Charles Hatcher III, after concluding that the crypto tokens the two were promised as compensation should be treated as a security — rather than as a commodity — for contract breach and...

