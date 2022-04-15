Biden Plays It Safe With Pick For Fed Supervision Chief

By Jon Hill (April 15, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- In choosing Michael Barr as his nominee for the Federal Reserve's top bank regulatory job, President Joe Biden has landed on a candidate who might not light Democrats' progressive base on fire but who stands a decent shot at securing enough support for confirmation. Barr, who served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, was announced Friday as Biden's latest pick to fill the Fed's vice chair for supervision, a critical policymaking post that has remained empty since Trump appointee Randal Quarles finished his term last fall. Barr's selection comes as the White House looks to move past its failed attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS