Ron Beard, Ex-Gibson Dunn Chair, Dead At 82

By Xiumei Dong (April 15, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Ron Beard, a former managing partner and chairman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, has died at 82 years of age. Beard, who spent the past two decades serving as a law firm consultant with the Zeughauser Group, died April 9 after a battle with cancer, Peter Zeughauser, the chair of the law firm consulting firm, confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Friday. "Ron was an incredibly brilliant man who was very humble and spent his entire career helping other people," Zeughauser said. "A lot of people stood on Ron's shoulders, and he held their ankles while they got going in their careers. He...

