Latham, Davis Polk Steer ArchiMed's $1.2B Natus Medical Deal

By Charlie Innis (April 18, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Investment firm ArchiMed Group, advised by Latham, plans to buy Natus Medical, a Davis Polk-led medical device provider focused on the sensory nervous system, for about $1.2 billion and take it private, the hospital supplier said Monday. The deal calls for Lyon, France-based ArchiMed to pay $33.50 for each share of Natus Medical Inc., which is a 29% premium on the Wisconsin company's closing stock price on Thursday, Natus Medical said in a statement. Thomas J. Sullivan, president and CEO of Natus Medical, said the health care focused investment firm's financial and scientific know-how will help the medical equipment supplier continue...

