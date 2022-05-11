Surfside Victims Reach $997M In Settlements

By Carolina Bolado (May 11, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing the victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, announced Wednesday that they had secured $997 million in proposed settlements, ending the consolidated claims against all but one defendant. In a hearing in Miami before Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, Harley Tropin of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, who is co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the consolidated litigation, said the settlements against a slew of defendants — and some parties that were targeted but not yet named as defendants — will bring closure to the victims of the catastrophic building collapse that killed 98 people on...

