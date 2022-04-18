Trump Presses Fed. Court To Hear Challenge To NY AG Probe

By Joshua Rosenberg (April 18, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump urged a New York federal judge not to dismiss his constitutional challenges to New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his business dealings, saying the claims haven't been sufficiently addressed in separate state court proceedings. Trump was unable to adequately raise his First, Fourth and 14th amendment-related challenges to the probe during legal proceedings overseen by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron, Trump's counsel told U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes in a letter brief Friday. Thus, he should be able to have those claims adjudicated in federal court, his counsel said. Due to the limited...

