What Ohio's 'Surprise Billing' Ban Means For Providers

By Kelly Leahy, Timothy Cahill and Joseph Wheeler (April 18, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Ohio's H.B. 388, passed on Jan. 1 and codified in Ohio Revised Code Sections 3902.50-.54, prohibits certain out-of-network providers, facilities, emergency facilities and ambulances from balance billing patients for services. Out-of-network providers are now required to seek full reimbursement for their services from the patient's health plan. H.B. 388 created a required procedure to facilitate these payments to out-of-network providers. Health plans are required to make an initial payment equal to the greatest of three amounts they are required to calculate. Out-of-network providers can either accept the payment as full reimbursement or initiate a negotiation and arbitration process. The negotiation process...

