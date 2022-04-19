Chopra Says Small Biz Vulnerable To Debt Collection Abuses

By Katryna Perera (April 19, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra said the debt collection industry needs additional regulation so that small businesses will be protected from unlawful practices. In a blog post published on the CFPB's website on Friday, Chopra said there has been long-running concern about the effect of debt collection on American families and the economy. In an annual report to Congress submitted by the CFPB on Friday, the agency outlined how small businesses and individuals are impacted and harmed by abusive debt collection practices. "During the pandemic, many small businesses struggled to stay afloat, and some were targeted by unscrupulous actors...

