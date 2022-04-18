Thai Energy Biz Teams Up With Binance On Crypto Exchange

By Elise Hansen (April 18, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Thailand-based energy company Gulf Energy said Monday it's planning a joint venture with cryptocurrency exchange Binance and has invested in its signature cryptocurrency to deepen its involvement in the digital asset market. Gulf Energy Development Public Co. Ltd. said in regulatory filings to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that a Gulf Energy subsidiary has inked a memorandum of understanding with Binance to "jointly study avenues for the development of [a] digital-asset exchange in Thailand and related business," according to a translated version of the disclosure. Binance is the largest global digital-asset exchange by daily trading volume. In addition to operating a...

