Ark. Medical Pot Regulator Can't Exit Suit Over License Denial

By Katryna Perera (April 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas state court has said the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission and other state agencies cannot escape a suit that claims the commission acted in a discriminatory manner when issuing medical marijuana licenses. Arkansas Circuit Court Judge Alice Gray issued an order Thursday stating that the plaintiff, Absolute Essence LLC, had "established a likelihood of success and faces irreparable injury if the status quo is not maintained until its cause can be heard and decided on the merits." The judge also extended a temporary restraining order entered against the commission, the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration and the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission...

