Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 18, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Shareholders crowded into Delaware Chancery Court with a number of new derivative class actions last week, alleging that a grocery store chain failed to shop around for the best buyer, a millwork manufacturer boxed in bidders at an auction, and an insurance underwriter heading into a merger didn't include enough fine print. Don't worry: If you missed anything, you can catch up now with this wrap-up from Chancery. In the Courtroom E-payment venture SwervePay dueled with its buyers Thursday over motions to dismiss competing fraud, contract breach and related claims arising from its 2020 merger with Ontario Systems LLC, now known...

