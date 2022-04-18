Ex-Trump Prosecutor Rejoins Paul Weiss

By Matt Perez (April 18, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A former Manhattan prosecutor who wrote about Donald Trump's "numerous felony violations" before resigning from his lead role investigating the former president and his business practices returned to his previous workplace of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday. Mark F. Pomerantz is back at Paul Weiss, serving as of counsel in its litigation department. He previously left the firm to assist in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into Trump. In February, he abruptly resigned from his post and wrote in a letter to District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. that was published by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS