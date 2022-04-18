Job Prospects Improved For Recent Law Grads, ABA Finds

By Kevin Penton (April 18, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The unemployment rate for the law school class of 2021 sharply improved compared to the previous class, with only 5.3% of the more recent graduates either unemployed or seeking work in March, according to data released Monday by the American Bar Association. That unemployment rate at 10 months after graduation is down from the 8.3% of 2020 graduates who were either without a job or seeking work in March 2021, according to the data released by the ABA's accrediting body, the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. The ABA noted that the job prospects for last year's grads...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS