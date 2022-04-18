Labaton Sucharow To Lead DocuSign Securities Action

By Gina Kim (April 18, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tapped Labaton Sucharow and Kessler Topaz to lead a proposed class action accusing software company DocuSign of falsely assuring investors it would continue experiencing growth and demand for its product after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick also picked Deka International SA Luxembourg and the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho to serve as lead plaintiffs and their requested law firms to serve as lead counsel, over objections by another investor, Steven Truong, who threw his hat in the ring to be lead plaintiff and contended that...

