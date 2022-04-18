Chancery Ruling Offers Way To Assess Insurers' Rehab Plans

By Jeff Montgomery (April 18, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- In a groundbreaking ruling for financially troubled insurers and their creditors, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday that liquidation value operates as a crucial test, but not a bright line standard, for insurance regulator decisions on rehabilitation plans and challenges to them. A Delaware vice chancellor handed down a groundbreaking ruling for financially troubled insurers and their creditors Monday in a dispute over the rehabilitation of Scottish Re (U.S.) Inc., a reinsurer that has been under supervision of the Delaware insurance commissioner since 2018, and in delinquency since 2019. (iStock Photo) Saying that his decision was one of first impression, Vice...

