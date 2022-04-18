ACLU Says Nevada Pot Schedule I Status Unconstitutional

By Sam Reisman (April 18, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The ACLU of Nevada is backing a new legal challenge to push the state's drug regulator to remove cannabis from its list of Schedule I substances, saying the position is unconstitutional and at odds with voters' clear directives to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. In a petition filed Friday in state court in Clark County, Nevada, advocacy organization Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community said the Board of Pharmacy's choice to keep marijuana on its Schedule I list, in spite of legalization, was unlawful and continued to have ramifications for citizens. Along with CEIC, the petition names as a...

